Bulgarian MEP from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Christian Vigenin will hold a reception for citizens in Burgas on June 19 (Friday).

The reception will take place from 14:30 to 15:30 at the Office of the Delegation of the Socialists in the European Parliament "Black Sea", located at 60 Ferdinandova Street No. 60.

During the meeting, citizens will have the opportunity to raise questions related to the activities of the European Parliament, European policies and current topics of national and regional interest, as well as to share their ideas, suggestions and problems.

The reception is open to all citizens who wish to meet the MEP in person and discuss issues of public importance.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/