Motorcycle protest blocks Sofia today over increased "Third Party Liability" prices

Another major protest by motorists will block the capital today. The reasons are the increased prices of "Third Party Liability", the obligation to pay for year-round insurance and the elimination of the option for installment payments. This is reported by bTV.

The motorcycle clubs are demanding that the prices of compulsory insurance be frozen at the levels before March 1 of this year, as well as that seasonal policies be introduced, since many motorcycles are used only a few months a year.

They are also demanding the resignations of the chairmen of the Financial Supervision Commission, the Competition Protection Commission and the Consumer Protection Commission due to a loss of trust in these institutions.

Protesters from all over the country are expected to gather at three points around the capital, from where they will slowly ride to “Knyaz Alexander I Battenberg“ Square.

The protest is scheduled for 11 a.m.