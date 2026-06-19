You have a reservation for a pub and you enter Borisova Garden with a jeep

Save Sofia has released worrying information after an inspection, which shows that anyone can safely enter Borisova Garden by car only by indicating the name of the reservation.

The party will submit a proposal to tighten control over car access.

"Borisova Garden was created for people, not for cars. For years we have been hearing promises of stricter control, but the result is the same – cars continue to enter the park, and the rules remain opaque and easy to circumvent," said Boris Bonev.

The party is submitting a report to introduce clear and public rules that would determine who, when and under what conditions can enter Borisova Gradina by car.

In addition to a specific route and access period, time ranges for car traffic must also be determined, with the exception of emergency and extraordinary situations.

Save Sofia also insists on creating a public register of issued access permits, including vehicle license plates, as well as introducing automated control through license plate recognition systems.

"The most worrying thing is that the municipality continues to rely on opaque administrative practices instead of real control. "As long as there are no clear rules and publicity, suspicions of privileged access and abuses will continue," said Plamena Terziradeva, municipal councilor and member of the environmental committee from Spasi Sofia.

Spasi Sofia is adamant that access by motor vehicles should be the exception, not the rule.