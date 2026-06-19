Politico: Bulgaria has exported technology to countries accused of human rights violations

Bulgaria has approved the export of surveillance and tracking technology to security and intelligence services in a number of countries accused by international organizations of human rights violations. This is stated in a new report by the human rights organization Human Rights Watch, reported by Politico.

According to the publication, Bulgarian authorities have issued licenses to the Sofia-based company Circles BG to sell systems for intercepting communications, tracking mobile devices and other surveillance equipment to services in Azerbaijan, Serbia, Malaysia, Mexico and other countries.

The documents that POLITICO claims to have reviewed show that the export was carried out between 2018 and 2023, Nova TV reports.

Circles BG is associated with the Israeli company NSO Group - developer of the Pegasus spyware, which in recent years has caused international scandals due to its use against politicians, journalists and public figures around the world.

The report notes that one of the founders of Circles - former Israeli military intelligence officer Tal Dilian - was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for alleged involvement in the development of spying technologies used against journalists, experts and government officials.

According to Human Rights Watch, the case raises new questions about how individual European Union member states apply rules on the export of surveillance technology.

“These licenses are clear evidence that Bulgaria allows the export of surveillance technologies to police, military and intelligence services in countries with a long history of using such tools to restrict civil rights“, said Zach Campbell, senior researcher on the subject at Human Rights Watch.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told POLITICO that, according to the submitted documentation, the technologies were intended for legitimate activities related to the prevention and investigation of crime and terrorism, as well as for search and rescue operations in humanitarian crises.

“When considering applications, all relevant circumstances are assessed, including end-user documents and information obtained through official channels“, the Foreign Ministry said.

The report cites a number of specific deals. According to available data, the Azerbaijani Foreign Intelligence Service purchased server and communication infrastructure worth over $42,000. Separately, mobile phone tracking systems were licensed via the cellular network.

In Serbia, according to the documents, the Ministry of Interior acquired a portable mobile phone tracking device shortly before the 2023 parliamentary elections. Amnesty International later accused Serbian authorities of using spyware against journalists and civil society activists - charges that Belgrade denies.

Among the countries listed as end users of Circles technology are also Bahrain, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guatemala, El Salvador, Jordan, Morocco, Panama and Mexico.

One of the deals for Mexico involved a radio reconnaissance and mobile device tracking system intended for authorities in the state of Michoacan - a region known for its problems with drug cartels and organized crime.

The report notes that there is no evidence that the licenses were issued in violation of the law, nor that the exported technology was used illegally. Circles did not respond to requests for comment.