Weather today, forecast for Saturday, June 20: Sunny. Development of cumulus clouds, but no precipitation

It will be mostly sunny. Development of cumulus clouds will occur in the afternoon, but there will be no precipitation.

Maximum temperatures will increase and will be between 28 and 33°, in Sofia – around 29°. The wind will be weak to moderate from the east-northeast.

On the Black Sea Coast it will be sunny, with maximum temperatures between 23 and 26°. A weak to moderate northeast wind will blow. The sea water temperature is from 19 to 21° along the northern coast and up to 23° along the southern coast. The sea will be calm.

It will be sunny in the mountains, but windy, with a temporarily strong northeast wind. The maximum temperatures on the highest peaks will be from 5° on Musala to 11° on Cherni Vrh.

On Sunday, temperatures will rise further. It will be sunny, with afternoon showers in the eastern and mountainous regions.

On Monday, it will be hot throughout the country, except for the Black Sea coast, and showers are expected only in the mountains.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight and temporary decrease in temperatures is expected. More intense rainfall is expected in more places in the country, in some areas accompanied by thunderstorm activity.

There will again be conditions for hail.