Reneta Indjova: There is a need for clear political will to change the budget

There is a need for clear political will to change the budget. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by former caretaker Prime Minister Reneta Indjova.

According to her, the possibilities for adjustments are mostly related to capital expenditures.

„For a long time, capital expenditures have been used to fill current budget deficits and so we cannot pursue a policy aimed at growth. This should be the main goal“, Indjova pointed out.

She expressed doubts about the ability of the ruling majority to pursue a consistent policy.

„I do not see how this failure to implement the functions and prerogatives of the government will continue. There is practically no budget. The new debt will be withdrawn before there is a real debate, and then everything will be approved automatically“, she commented.

According to her, the current parliamentary majority is too heterogeneous and is influenced by various lobbying interests, which makes decision-making difficult.

“When you come to power with high expectations and a serious majority, society expects quick and decisive changes. For now, we are seeing more blabbering and marking intentions than real actions,“ said Indjova.

The former prime minister also criticized Bulgaria's foreign policy.

“We are maintaining a tone that has nothing to do with normal diplomacy aimed at effective international cooperation and achieving specific national goals“, she believes.

In economic terms, Indjova emphasized the need for a more active antitrust policy and better access for small producers to the market.

“The market must be parceled out. Instead of looking for ways to additionally tax small traders, conditions must be created for non-monopoly producers to be able to freely participate in the market and a real antitrust policy must be implemented,“ she emphasized.