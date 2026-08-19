First case of vandalism on a new Škoda railcar

Just days after the new Škoda electric railcars began carrying passengers, one of them was spray-painted at Blagoevgrad station.

Even when the new railcars were put into operation, the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev appealed to citizens to protect the new trains and public property. They were acquired with public resources and are intended to provide a more modern and comfortable journey. This is an investment for all of us and taking care of it is a common responsibility.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has already filed a report with the competent authorities to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and will continue to work to protect the new rolling stock.