Over 1.80 euros per liter! Fuel prices in Bulgaria will rise

Increased demand and reduced production are the main reasons for the increase in the price of fuels, especially diesel.

Currently, the lowest reserves of diesel fuel have been achieved since 1996 worldwide. However, there is no talk of calming prices for now, said Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Fuel Traders and Distributors on BNT. Prices in our country will continue to rise, but are still lower than in most countries in Europe.

"I think that the prices we see will be higher than 1.80, especially diesel fuel... Anyway, prices throughout Europe are high, they will be high in Bulgaria," he pointed out.