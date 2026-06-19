Krum Zarkov: The judicial system in Bulgaria is sick and this is visible to the naked eye

The judicial system in Bulgaria is sick and this is visible to the naked eye. The law on the judiciary was a quick draft to stop the current Supreme Judicial Council. It was an emergency measure. The not-so-good part is that the majority of Progressive Bulgaria is not clear what exactly they wanted to change with it. The big questions remain unresolved. This was stated by the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Krum Zarkov in the program “Face to Face“ on BTV.

Two things are striking – that the Supreme Judicial Council must first be replaced, and then deeper reforms must be sought, added the former Minister of Justice.

Here, too, the opposition has its role – "Continuing Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) acted as a pure opposition, aware that their proposals would be rejected, which created a misunderstanding between PP and DB. The request of the Bulgarian people was clear and it must be heard. The problems in the judiciary are deep and there must be greater resilience and efforts to overcome them, he noted.

Regarding the situation in the BSP, Zarkov said: "Our mayoral candidates did what they could and they should not be ashamed of the result. We can do politics, but in a different way. Our goal is to offer a left-wing alternative".

Zarkov commented on the "Baba Alino" case: "This is an outrage that would not have happened if we had not endured previous outrages".