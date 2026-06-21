All three RIA employees injured in the accident near Botevgrad are in danger of death

All three workers of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency, injured in the accident near Botevgrad, are in danger of death, the Emergency Medical Care Center announced.

A 19-year-old man has open fractures of his lower and upper limbs, and the emergency team transported him to the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment "Sofiyamed".

The other man, who is 46, also has open fractures. He was transported to the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment "Tsaritsa Ioanna – ISUL".

A 50-year-old man is also in danger of life and was transported to the University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment "St. Anna" with a head injury and in a coma. Earlier today, the hospital announced that he has severe fractures of both lower legs.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 1:30 p.m. Three workers of the road agency were hit by a 69-year-old driver while they were clearing bushes at the fifth kilometer of the Botevgrad Ring Road in the direction of Sofia. The driver drove through safety cones, hitting the three workers and another car, the Ministry of Interior announced.