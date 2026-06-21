Borislav Velkov: NDK documents are signed by an illegitimate director

The documents of the National Palace of Culture (NPC) are signed by an illegitimate director. This was stated in the program “This Sunday“ by the former chairman of the Board of Directors of the NDK Borislav Velkov.

Culture has been in focus in recent days. On the one hand, because of the salary that was announced by the Minister of Culture and which is taken from the management. On the other hand - because of the obligations that the NDK also has.

The publications on social networks of Borislav Velkov, who published numerous documents about violations in recent years at the NDK, also made an impression. According to him, the executive director of the NDK Andriyana Tatarova is in a conflict of interest when taking the position.

“This is claimed by the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Republic of Bulgaria. There is a decision from June 30 last year. Then there is a court decision that confirms it“, he pointed out.

Velkov explained that when Tatarova joined the NDK, she was still the owner of shares in her private company. “In addition, the same company had commercial relations with the NDK“. He added that at the moment she is not part of this company.

“The conflict of interest was at the time of joining in 2023. All documents were signed by an illegitimate director“, Velkov commented.

He pointed out that all the documents he published indicate violations. “They are from vigilant citizens. It is not bad to have a vigilant public opinion when it comes to public funds“.

One of his first publications is about an information system. Velkov claims that it is a contract for 12.5 million euros, which deepens the company's financial problems.

„I have no personal motive towards the National Palace of Culture, but society and integrity have a very big motive to return there. The first symbol of the National Palace of Culture on the facade is the sun. It is time for this sun to rise, because I see that the phoenix is again in the ashes“, he pointed out and added that he is not considering sitting in the boss's chair at all.

„I am very amused by this public procurement, because one of the first publications that I made about its inexpediency led to the suspension of another one. But not this one“, he commented.

Velkov pointed out that before this public procurement, a similar one was launched, which was won by a large company. It withdrew from the public procurement, after which a new one was announced and another company won it.

“This is not about building just an information system for the National Palace of Culture - it includes many components“, explained Velkov.

According to him, it is not about an irregularity in the public procurement, but about whether 12 million should be given for an information system that would decorate the National Palace of Culture with LED displays. “Should we make a ticket system for millions from scratch? No one in the modern world does this. Which tickets will we offer? "Is the National Palace of Culture an active promoter in the market?" he asked.

“If I were the principal, I would immediately review the feasibility of this order and would very carefully see what exactly the National Palace of Culture needs“, he commented.

According to him, perhaps some of these systems are necessary, but there is no point in a ticket system given that ticket revenues for 2025 are around 600-700 thousand leva. “Why are we investing millions for this? This is a very serious amount and we need to understand why it is being done“.

“This is about a complete experience at the National Palace of Culture. We are creating an information system with which to inform people who are already sufficiently informed. At the same time, bedbugs can eat you in the seats in Hall 1. The hall is not in good condition“, Velkov pointed out.

According to him, the funds should be invested where there is development and business. “From the point of view of the need for this type of order, there is a serious problem“.