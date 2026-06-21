Daniel Mitov: It is a fantasy that Bulgaria can be a bridge between Ukraine and Russia

That Bulgaria can be a bridge between Ukraine and Russia is a fantasy. This was said in the program “This Sunday“ Daniel Mitov from GERB-SDS.

According to him, such a policy would raise doubts among our allies that at a time when the European Union is trying to limit Russian influence and propaganda, Bulgaria is defending precisely such instruments.

GERB took a position on the possible veto of the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, but on Saturday, leader Boyko Borisov said that he was delighted with the approach of Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

“We need to make a distinction between the 20th package and the sectoral sanctions, and the 21st package. Our criticisms are with regard to the 21st package, which is about to be adopted“, commented Mitov.

According to him, Borisov said something true. “Rumen Radev for years explained that sanctions are unproductive, do not yield results and are weak instruments. Then he went to Brussels “like Aslan“, and returned as a man who has rediscovered the charms of the European consensus“.

According to him, Bulgaria participated in the European consensus to extend sectoral sanctions for one year. “However, when we get to the topic of the 21st package and the question of whether Bulgaria will impose a veto - especially with regard to Patriarch Kirill, figures like Alekperov and others, the topic is different“.

“ No one has yet given me an answer as to what the Bulgarian national interest is in blocking sanctions if the Russian patriarch turns out to be part of the personal sanctions list. No one sanctions Orthodoxy, it is not a question of a canon“, commented Mitov.

According to him, Patriarch Kirill has become Putin's chaplain, not a clergyman who approaches responsibly through the prism of Orthodoxy. “Therefore, a clergyman, when he allows himself such a thing, becomes an active participant in political processes - in a geopolitical sense. And in practice, he becomes a politician. Rumen Radev himself, as president, said this in 2018“.

According to him, when someone becomes a politician, he is subject to political assessment. “And sanctions are precisely such a political assessment“.

“Bulgaria must be part of the reasonable conversation in the larger format. That is why we have joined. to exercise our sovereignty through participation in the European Union and NATO and to be in a stronger geopolitical position“, Mitov believes.

On Saturday, Delyan Dobrev announced that he was leaving the GERB parliamentary group. Mitov said that this is normal, because a party always needs to be renewed.

„Delyan Dobrev is a good friend, a great expert and specialist. I regret that he has decided to withdraw, because we work wonderfully with him and have known each other for years. But this is his personal decision. Obviously, politics is enough for him at the moment, he has something else to do“.

According to him, Dobrev is not withdrawing completely. „He will continue to help the party and young people. He is a man with experience“.

Iran announced that it is again closing the Strait of Hormuz due to violations of the ceasefire agreement in the region by the US and Israel. Tehran blames Washington for Israel's offensive against "Hezbollah" in Lebanon.

According to Mitov, Iran currently treats the issue of Israel's attacks in Lebanon as an issue that can be resolved through the United States. "It perceives the state of Israel as a kind of proxy for the United States, just as Iran itself has its own proxy in Lebanon – "Hezbollah".

"This parallel is not entirely correct and cannot be made because the interests of the United States and Israel coincide, but not always. President Trump called on Israel to cease military operations in Lebanon, but Israel is not doing so. Iran must somehow resolve the open issues with Israel and come to an end to military operations in Lebanon," Mitov believes.