Vigenin: Sanctions against the Russian Patriarch are not economic. Some limits should not be crossed

„In its desire to achieve something and give political signals, the EU is crossing the limits that it should not cross. The idea of imposing sanctions on the Russian Patriarch can be interpreted as interference in the religious affairs of the country and the inclusion of religion in a political battle. The sanctions against the Patriarch have no economic dimension.“. This was stated on NovaNews by the Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Group in the European Parliament and a member of the National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Kristian Vigenin.

According to him, the Orthodox Church in both Russia and Bulgaria is connected to the goals of the state and its people. „Is this a reason to impose such sanctions on Patriarch Kirill? It is not right to enter this territory.“, he also said.

Christian Vigenin emphasized that in his reaction to the issue the Bulgarian Prime Minister is trying to formulate the Bulgarian interest so that it is understood both in Brussels and in Sofia, and it must be supported. The socialist recalled that such a position has also been taken by the Bulgarian Socialist Party in the last 4 years.

According to him, the rumors of criticism of Radev because of this position from outside have also not come true. “When a position is clearly argued, no one will criticize Bulgaria. After this reaction, I think that the Russian Patriarch will be removed from this list and this is a way for our country to achieve goals that are important to it“, he also said.

Vigenin commented that the 20th package of sanctions has entered into force and it is clear that after so many packages we have achieved nothing in terms of the expected failure of the Russian economy. “We don't think that now with the 21st package, with the Russian Patriarch also present in it, Ukraine will win the war. A little more sense is needed in the European Council and it is good that Radev is trying to achieve it.“, the MEP emphasized.

The socialist explained that the names of Patriarch Kirill and Vagit Alekperov, who are included in the sanctions list, are not important, but that someone is finally trying to put on the table the question of the meaning of the decisions that are being made. In his words, the position for the patriarch should not be subject to change, and that for Alekperov, which is economic, can be reconsidered with other guarantees - for the activities of “Lukoil“ and the derogation.

Vigenin highlighted as a positive development that everyone is gradually coming to the idea that in order for there to be peace and for the EU to be at the negotiating table, it must be able to talk to each of the warring parties.

Asked to comment on the foreign planes at “Vasil Levski“ airport and their connection to visas for Bulgarians to the US and the derogation, he stated that this was a mistake. “These are separate issues that are not subject to trade. In the case of the planes, it is about our national security, the security of our civil airport. The BSP stated its clear position on the issue. Any other decision other than the relocation of these planes would be humiliating for Bulgaria. How can these planes stay after the government has decided to leave them?, the socialist was categorical.

When asked about the agreement between the US and Iran, Vigenin said that with it Iran achieves everything it wanted, and even sounds surprising. “This is Trump's attempt to end a war that did not go the way he expected. In view of the upcoming elections for him in the fall, even a not-so-good deal is better than continuing the war., he concluded.