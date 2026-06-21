Astronomical summer begins with hot weather and dangerous hail

The astronomical summer in Bulgaria begins with extremely hot weather and temperatures up to 34 degrees on the longest day of the year, but a sharp change and a serious danger of strong summer storms in closed areas are expected from tomorrow, NOVA warns.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunny hours throughout the country. In the afternoon, temporary cloudiness will form over some eastern regions and along the Northern Black Sea Coast, with short and insignificant precipitation possible in some places.

The maximum temperatures for the day will vary between 28 and 34 degrees. On the Black Sea coast, thermometers will show up to 26-27 degrees, and the sea water temperature has already reached a pleasant 21-23 degrees.

However, the calm weather will change quickly at the beginning of the coming week. From Monday to Wednesday-Thursday, the situation in Western and Northern Bulgaria will become significantly more dynamic.

In these regions, serious conditions will be created for short but intense summer precipitation, accompanied by strong thunderstorm activity. Forecasters also warn of a very high risk of hail. These dangerous weather phenomena will be of limited scope, but will mainly affect the western and northern parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday.

The weather along the Black Sea coast will remain stable for longer, with the possibility of precipitation only around Wednesday-Thursday, and then only in isolated places along the coast.

Despite the rains and thunderstorms in the middle of the week, temperatures in the country will not drop. It will remain hot throughout the first week of astronomical summer, with thermometers in places recording values up to 35-36 degrees.