Andrey Novakov: Institutions in Europe find very similar patterns of behavior between Bulgaria and Orban. Sanctions are

It's been a long time since my hands sweated so much when my colleagues, including those who hold leadership positions in European institutions, ask me questions about whether the top state leadership in Bulgaria really patronizes oil magnates, whether it really patronizes church officials, whom even in kindergarten children know are employees of the secret services. I'm starting to wonder what to explain. The patience of European leaders seems to be running out. If they were more patient with Fico and Orban, they waited, by now I think that Bulgaria will not have that comfort. The institutions there are already finding very similar patterns of behavior between Bulgaria and Hungary from a long time ago. He stated this on the air of “Wake up” on "Nova TV" the member of the European Parliament from GERB-SDF Andrey Novakov on how Europe views the government's requests to impose a veto on the upcoming sanctions package against Russia.

„Nobody is talking about Christianity here. It is very complicated to play this game and it is very short when you say one thing and do another. You cannot say that Bulgaria's path is towards Europe, you realize how dependent you are and how export-oriented your economy is, 8 out of 10 euros that are invested in Bulgaria come from the European Union and tell them that you will defend your position. How long will this last? It is good, but when it is for something meaningful”, commented Novakov.

„Maybe I, in this position, would have been tempted in the first weeks to do something that is popular and will raise your rating, but the EU simply does not function like that. We have yet to see what the actions will really be - whether this request for a veto will become an actual vote”, he pointed out.

Regarding the withdrawal of Delyan Dobrev from the GERB Parliamentary Group, Novakov stated that these are completely natural and everyday processes. “For every beginning there is an end. On top of that, he remains in GERB, he has not left the party”, the MEP pointed out.

“It would be wrong to consider that it is tied to mandates. On the contrary, this shows that he was not in the party because he had a mandate, because he was an MP or a minister, but because he had something to give. I saw what he said, he gave his best, it's time for him to start something new and continue to be one of us," said Novakov.

According to him, the conclusions are that "a renewal is underway, in which young people are coming, without them contradicting the other established people who have remained." When asked whether he would remain in the party, Novakov replied that "he has no reason to think anything different."

Regarding the news that Andrey Gyurov will be nominated for president by an initiative committee in the upcoming vote for head of state in the fall, Novakov said that better candidates could be found. "Knowing a person for two weeks as prime minister or in another capacity does not necessarily mean that he will be a good president," he said.

The MEP also commented on compensation for delayed flights. “The new thing is that people can finally benefit from compensation for delayed flights. 11% of all those entitled to compensation have received it. What I have done is that from now on the airline is obliged to contact the injured passenger, tell him how to get his money, send him information and almost automatically pay him the money. This means that you can finally take advantage of your rights”, said Novakov.

”In the first minute after the third hour of a flight delay, you are due compensation. If it is delayed for an hour and a half, you first have water, drinks, food and after the third hour you are entitled to compensation, hotel, accommodation and a new flight”, he added. "What we have managed to achieve, with the support of the entire European Parliament, is that from now on, an adult flying with a child up to 14 years old will travel and be accommodated next to each other for free," he added.

Bulgaria is at a crossroads - between European expectations, domestic political changes and new rights for citizens. Whether the country will be able to meet the challenges and consolidate its European path remains to be seen.