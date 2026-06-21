Georgi from Nivianin: Four years of struggle, two amputations and one dream – to walk again

From a hardworking tractor driver to a fight for survival In the small village of Nivianin near Vratsa, Georgi's life took a dramatic turn four years ago. Until recently, active and hardworking, he faced the greatest test of his life – a serious illness that led to the amputation of first one leg, and then the other. Today, Georgi has been confined to a wheelchair for eight months, and his daily life is filled with pain, loneliness and despair.

I am bedridden

The story that touches all of Bulgaria „I haven't gotten up for eight months. "I'm just in this wheelchair, I'm tied up," Georgi says with sadness in his voice. For the first time since November last year, thanks to relatives and neighbors, he manages to go out into the yard.

Despite the personal assistant, reality is harsh – Georgi feels completely alone and helpless.

The prostheses – an unattainable dream for a new beginning

After a series of operations and unsuccessful attempts to save his second leg, Georgi receives a prosthesis for one limb. Unfortunately, it no longer fits him, and is extremely inadequate.

To stand up again, two new prostheses are needed, the price of which amounts to a whopping 33 thousand euros – an amount that is unbearable for a person with a pension of only 350 euros per month.

Hope Dies Last: A Heartfelt Appeal for Help

„I have an invoice from the company in Pleven where I need to buy the prostheses. I can't count on my pension“, says Georgi.

His only support is the good people with generous hearts who are already trying to help, but the funds are still not enough. His neighbor Yosif says: „He is a wonderful person. I will always lend him a hand when he needs it.“

The Dream of Seeing the World Again

Georgi does not lose hope and dreams of the day when he will be able to stand up, walk and meet the people of his village.

„This is my biggest goal – to stand up and see everything I've been missing for eight months," he shares with faith.