The state restores irrigation systems

Large-scale modernization of the hydro-ameliorative network, unification of irrigation prices and round-the-clock prevention against floods throughout the country, announced the executive director of “Irrigation Systems“ EAD Snezhina Dineva. On the air of the program “Agrosvyat“ on “Darik Radio“ she pointed out that after decades without serious repairs, the state-owned company is now profitable and rehabilitating dozens of key sites for Bulgarian agriculture, ensuring stability for farmers during the current summer season of 2026. According to her, the company has overcome the long-standing heavy losses of water resources and is now operating as a profitable beneficiary under European programs.

The irrigation infrastructure in Bulgaria, built mainly in the period between 1920 and 1990, has not undergone major repairs for decades. The serious turnaround in the condition of the facilities begins under sub-measure 4.3 of the Rural Development Program.

At the moment, the state-owned company reports 24 successfully completed rehabilitation projects in different regions. Thanks to these investments, the irrigated areas in our country have increased by 200,000 decares, and the potential water savings have reached 50%.

“Since the construction of the hydro-ameliorative infrastructure in the period 1920-1990, no major repairs have been carried out on it“, noted Snezina Dineva. She added that 35 new sites are currently being implemented under the Strategic Plan for the Development of Agriculture and Rural Areas, with construction activities to be completed by the end of next year. Videos showing the real change in the depreciated canals are to be published on the company's website.

Despite the serious drought observed in recent years, “Irrigation Systems“ started the current irrigation season with about 80% availability of water resources in the 19 complex and significant dams it manages. The company's management assured that the available volumes are fully sufficient for the needs of farmers this year, and in parallel, provision for the next season is already being planned.

Bulgarian agricultural producers will also be able to benefit from significantly lower water tariffs, as the service was officially declared an activity of general economic interest. The prices are now completely unified and apply to absolutely all types of agricultural crops.

“It is expected that this season the irrigated areas will increase by at least 50,000 - 60,000 decares over the 378,000 decares reported last year“, Dineva pointed out.

The major goal for the management of “Irrigation Systems“ in a 10-year horizon is the complete restoration of the irrigation network and reaching 5 million decares of irrigated areas, with a total potential in the country of about 5.2 million decares. To achieve this goal, they also rely on attracting young staff. Through a memorandum between the Ministry of Agriculture and the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy, scholarships and summer internships are provided for students in “Hydraulic Engineering“, who then start working in the company's regional structures.

In addition to its commitments to farmers, the company also performs permanent flood prevention functions outside urbanized areas, by maintaining drainage channels, dikes and riverbed corrections. When yellow, orange or red codes for dangerous precipitation are activated, the teams go on 24-hour duty. Their task is to regulate the levels, stop the flow to the channels if necessary and protect the population and critical infrastructure from disaster situations.