Vladislav Goranov: If a little more decisive action is not taken, otherwise we will agonize

"Progressive Bulgaria" should show some will for faster consolidation. If it does not, we will agonize, because in just two or three months they have to propose the next budget.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by GERB MP and former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.

"If a little more decisive action is not taken, filling the hole will simply become slower. Showing a significant deviation from the 3 percent in 2026 will probably provoke additional dynamics in our relations with the EC, which could escalate the excessive deficit procedure to the next level and require specific measures from the Bulgarian government. I think the current majority has something to do to reduce the potential deficit a little more decisively. I think they should do it now as a prerequisite for faster consolidation in 2027 and 2028. I am sure that they had great confidence to take such more decisive steps, and if they do not take them, there may be some outflow," he expressed his opinion. And he added:

"If they can now write off the past, for the 2027 budget they will not have many legal excuses for inaction".

According to him, the deficit in the budget that the government will propose in the coming days will be over 3%. "If it is over 3%, then 3.8 billion euros - the amount of the new loan, may turn out to be less than the deficit that will be included in the 2026 budget, i.e. these funds will not be enough to cover all the necessary external financing of the budget," the MP believes.

"Radev is in a position to act alone and does not need to accept advice from anyone. This is part of the advantage and the disadvantage. He must realize that these 131 deputies were probably given to him by the people to carry out unpopular measures and actions. If he is deceived into thinking that by gliding on the surface he will maintain his popularity and influence among society, it may play a bad joke on him," Goranov commented in an interview for the program "Nedelya 150".

According to him, the Bulgarian realizes when there is a problem and is inclined to make unpopular decisions. The fact that "Progressive Bulgaria" is not decisive enough, it will play a bad joke on them, he believes.

"If the idea of the current government is not to anger anyone, it will not reach a budget with a 3% deficit, let alone a lower one, even though 131 deputies are gathered under a common denominator, because the people obviously want decisive action and have put the power in their hands".

In his words, the tax system is being put to the test:

"It should finance not 38-39% of the gross domestic product expenses, but 45-46% - something that is not impossible. The majority of countries in the European Union work with such levels of redistribution, but not with this tax model. That is, If you have reached a consensus that you will work with low taxes and redistribute less - something that has arguments, especially in the case of weak state governance or when the public distrusts the state governance, at this moment you do not have the opportunity and do not have the right to expand the spending base so much. Another issue is that when you start to reduce spending, some money will not reach certain groups of people and they will be dissatisfied. "

The comments of the International Monetary Fund should have been heard a little earlier, the former finance minister criticized. "The IMF missed the breaking of the tax in Bulgaria," he was categorical.

The GERB MP was categorical that they are not worried about the actions of the authorities, which may lead to the discovery of irregularities:

"If everything happens with the tools of the rule of law, we have no worries. If there were outrages somewhere or someone made a mistake, let them bear the consequences".

In the last 11 months, in which Rosen Zhelyazkov ruled, there is nothing to be ashamed of, he declared.

Goranov congratulated the Speaker of the 51st Parliament, Natalia Kiselova, who, according to him, acted very principledly by not accepting Rumen Radev's "provocation" to hold a referendum and today we are in the eurozone.

Regarding Delyan Dobrev's withdrawal from parliament, Vladislav Goranov reminded that he had long said that he wanted to deal with personal matters. Leaving parliament is not leaving politics, he emphasized. According to him, Delyan Dobrev is very serious and has fought for the causes of GERB for many years, but now he wants to distance himself.