New vignette prices from August 1: 30% increase

The new prices of vignettes come into effect today.From August 1, 2026, drivers of vehicles up to 3.5 tons will pay 30% higher fees for using the republican road network.

The changes have been published in the State Gazette and are an official part of Budget 2026. The tariff update is being made for the first time since the introduction of the electronic system in 2019.

All types of electronic vignettes for passenger cars and camping cars (category M1) are increasing in price. The full list of prices in euros (as listed in the official tariff) includes:

Annual vignette: €64.50 (old price €49.60)

€64.50 (old price €49.60) Quarterly vignette: €35.90 (old price €27.61)

€35.90 (old price €27.61) Monthly vignette: 19.90 euros (old price 15.34 euros)

19.90 euros (old price 15.34 euros) Weekly Vignette: €10.00 (old price €7.67)

€10.00 (old price €7.67) Weekend vignette: 6.60 euros (old price 5.11 euros)

6.60 euros (old price 5.11 euros) One-day vignette: 5.30 euros (old price 4.09 euros)

The amount of the compensation fee for crossing without a valid vignette is also increased to 46.50 euros.

Why are road tolls increasing in Bulgaria

The price increase has been approved by the Council of Ministers. The reasons are related to the acute shortage of funds for the rehabilitation of the road network. The new tariffs will bring additional revenues of over €22.5 million in 2026 and above €54 million per year going forward.

The funds will go towards repairs to third-class roads, replacement of crash barriers and implementation of modern road safety systems. The choice of the date of August 1 is strategic, as then transit traffic through the country is most intense. Thus, a large part of the financial burden is borne by foreign drivers.

How to avoid fines when buying

Drivers should be extremely careful when entering their data. According to the instructions, an incorrectly filled-in registration number means that the car does not have a valid fee. In case of a technical error, a correction of up to 3 characters can be made after submitting an application.

Official information and validity check can be made at the website address of the National Toll Administration (www.bgtoll.bg) or at the official portal of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency (www.api.bg).