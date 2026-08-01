Iliana Yotova opens the festival in Gela

Exactly at 10:00 today, the Vice President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliyana Yotova will officially open The 23rd National Bagpipe Competition and the Traditional Family Festival in the Rhodope Village Gela.

The event takes place on the emblematic Ilinden meadows above the village and attracts thousands of fans of Bulgarian folklore and authentic Rhodope traditions.

Over 70 jura and kaba bagpipe performers from all over the country will compete in the prestigious competition. The program of the three-day festival (from July 31 to August 2) includes over 20 hours of concerts. Among the special participants are the legendary formations Ensemble “Rhodopa“ and “101 Kaba Bagpipes“.

In addition to the magical music, visitors can enjoy a rich exhibition of Bulgarian manufacturers and master craftsmen. The highlight of this year's edition is the premiere of “Farmers' Cheese“. It is the first cooperative dairy product created jointly by over 450 local sheep and goat breeders.

The official opening ceremony is expected to be attended by the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev, the Regional Governor of Smolyan Georgi Pepelanov, the Mayor of Smolyan Municipality Nikolay Melemov, members of parliament and representatives of local authorities.