Tatyana Doncheva: In 50 days Progressive Bulgaria did what they could, what they can and what they have the strength for

In 50 days "Progressive Bulgaria" did what they could, what they can and what they have the strength for.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the leader of "Movement 21" Tatyana Doncheva.

"Conclusions can be drawn from the first day, even from the first hour, because the result after 100 days and after 1100 is this - proportional to the set opportunities. As they say, according to Acad. Angel Balevski - something cannot develop if it is not rolled up in advance.

Complaining that 100 days have not passed is unnecessary, because I think that both the media and citizens show tolerance and goodwill. This is the situation. If someone sees that the work is questionable, they can keep their impressions to themselves for another 50 days," she expressed her opinion.

In the program "Nedelya 150" Doncheva commented on the changes in the Judiciary Act. According to her, what has been done so far cannot be called a reform. "There are simply preparatory actions for the election of a new SJC", she specified.

In her words, what is outlined in the law is very small in volume and does not cover key things. For her, the election of the SJC is the most urgent.

"I see that there is a dispute whether to gather voters in Sofia or to have voting by regions," commented Tatyana Doncheva. However, according to her, this is not decisive and fatal:

"These efforts to attract NGOs to nominate directly to parliament at any time do not lead to anything good. The crudest lobbying is carried out through NGOs, where no one is responsible for anything. The candidates themselves, the enthusiasts themselves, create NGOs to promote themselves.

There is no obstacle for the party headquarters or the group to come up with their own way of making a selection. Since there is no way for party structures to provide you with party activists, they will usually consult a professional community. Whoever will prevail in influence, as it happens. If the PP and DB want to have people to propose from the NGO sector or scientific circles, there is no problem with them being their source. Whether the proposal will be formally submitted on behalf of the political forces represented in parliament is a matter of formality. I believe that it is parliamentaryly correct for candidates to be nominated by the political forces represented in parliament."

Regarding the scandal in the Supreme Bar Council, which was supposed to determine one of the members of the new Commission for Combating Corruption, the leader of "Movement 21" pointed out:

"Anyone who is not familiar with the problems of the bar does not know that for many years the election of members of the Supreme Bar Council, of the leadership of the Sofia bar, has always been a scandal. There it is always contested to the hilt. The lobbying methods there are very sophisticated. Both in the election of the National Assembly, and in the election of the Supreme Bar Council, and in other professional communities - the leading factor is what kind of people are pushed out. If they are professionals with a reputation, weight, and stability, then the direction is good".

Doncheva is categorical that both the PP and DB, as well as "Vazrazhdane" and the new ruling PB need to strive to select suitable people. "Only PB, if it can stop with the officials, because the officials in the SJC will be a horror", she added.

According to her, it is not true that many of the BSP cadres have found a way out in the high echelons of the new government.

Tatyana Doncheva believes that "PR has gone too far and is exaggerating a bit with how empty the state finances are". There is a calculated budget, which was put on the table in November last year, she reminded and specified that at least as an equation it was calculated.

"Yes, there were significant obstructions and they concerned the promotion of Peev's projects and municipalities as a priority for funding, which is fixable. Another fixable thing is to fill in the gaps in accordance with the promises made in advance, those social groups that protested and their protests were respected. This is practically a budget for a month or two. I don't see anything fatal, nothing who knows what".

"If you don't know a job professionally, you'll start it 3 times from the beginning. Find someone who has written budgets," said the leader of "Movement 21".

According to her, Rumen Radev wants to make certain adjustments to Bulgarian foreign policy. Tatyana Doncheva approves of them and believes that "it is good for Bulgaria to stop being the last hole in the cavalcade".

"Who and what good will the imposition of sanctions on the Russian patriarch do?", she asked and added:

"He blesses his state and its sovereignty, he is loyal to his state. The fact that he blesses the troops of his state does not make him a person who should be put under sanctions".