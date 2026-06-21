Motorcyclist in serious condition after accident on Sofia - Samokov road

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after an accident in the area of the "Camelot" complex on the Sofia - Samokov road, the Ministry of Internal Affairs told BTA. The incident was reported at around 6:20 p.m.

The traffic on the road is restricted. The bypass route is through Gorni and Dolni Okol. Traffic is regulated by the "Traffic Police".

The victim is 34 years old. He received multiple injuries as a result of the accident. He was hospitalized at the University Hospital for Active Treatment (UMBAL) "St. Anna" in Sofia, the Emergency Medical Care Center (EMSC) told BTA.

The ambulance was traveling along the same route and responded to the scene immediately after the incident.