Who is Ahmed Hasanov - the new Chief Mufti

The current deputy chief mufti Ahmed Hasanov was elected by a majority as the new chief mufti, a BGNES reporter reported.

This happened during the most representative forum of the Muslim community in Bulgaria, which has been taking place since the morning at the National Palace of Culture.

Minutes before the vote, the other contender for the post - the chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council Vedat Ahmed, withdrew from the race. "In order not to delay the vote even further, I am withdrawing my candidacy", announced Vedat Ahmed after the delegates argued for a long time about how the vote should be held - secretly or apparently.

The district mufti of Pleven, Murad Boshnak, who was a candidate for chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council, also withdrew his candidacy for the post. Thus, the current chief mufti, Dr. Mustafa Hadji, was elected chairman of the Navy.

Ahmed Hasanov was born in 1977 in the town of Omurtag, Targovishte region. He completed his primary education in the village of Zelena morava, then enrolled and graduated from the Secondary Theological School “Nyuvvab“ in Shumen in 1996. Then he entered the Higher Islamic Institute in Sofia and graduated there in 2002.

In 2001, he took part in the traditional Competition for Artistic Reading of the Quran-i Kerim in Iran. In the period 2002-2003 he served as an imam at the “Funduk Mosque” in the city of Omurtag.

He completed his master's degree in 2007 at the Department of Basic Islamic Sciences of the Institute of Social Sciences at Ankara University with the defense of his thesis on the topic “Life, Creativity and Work of Yusuf Ziyaeddin Ezheri “History of the Quran“.

From 2008 to 2010 he worked as a preacher at the Regional Mufti's Office - Targovishte.

In 2010 - 2012 he was a teacher and director at the “Gül“ Educational Center in the city of Aalen in the province of Baden-Württemberg in Germany.

He is currently a lecturer in the Quran at the Higher Islamic Institute in Sofia, while at the same time preparing his doctoral dissertation on the topic of “Models of Positive Human Types in the Quran“.