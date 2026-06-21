Zabardo – the small Rhodope village that sends a message of peace to world leaders

The Rhodope village of Zabardo, with no more than 500 inhabitants, has once again attracted attention with an unconventional initiative. The village, known for its dozens of attractions and its ambition to become the “world capital of peace“, is sending symbolic gifts to seven world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, “Nova TV” reports.

The gifts are soldier helmets with the inscription “Peace“ and a white dove - a symbol of peace. “I send them to them to keep on their desks and remind them every day. The dove runs away from the helmet, runs away from the war”, explains the mayor of the village Valentin Cherpokov. According to him, it is world leaders who should set an example in efforts to end conflicts.

Zabardo does not hide his desire to be an ambassador of peace. Four years ago, a five-meter monument-dove made of 200 military helmets was erected at the entrance to the village. “This is the only monument of military helmets in the world and with it we are applying for the Guinness World Records“, claims Cherpokov.

The village already has experience in international gestures. Last year, the local “Eurobabies“ sent a song for Donald Trump, which reached the White House. If they ever receive an invitation from overseas, they are ready to go immediately. “We will sing it to him personally in Bulgarian. And in addition to this gift, we will also bring him Rhodope gifts“, promises the mayor.

The village of Zabardo in the Rhodope Mountains is becoming a symbol of peace and good neighborliness, sending unique gifts to world leaders and erecting the world's only monument of military helmets. Bulgaria once again shows that even small communities can be ambassadors of global understanding and harmony.