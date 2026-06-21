Attempts to vote with invalid documents in the village of Bata

Attempts to vote with invalid documents in the extraordinary local elections in the village of Bata. In a contested runoff today, the Pomorie village is electing a mayor, after the former one was convicted of vote-buying and removed from office.

After five terms, Georgi Georgiev is nominating his daughter through an initiative committee, and today he was monitoring the vote.

„I will not give an interview, back off. Film me, I will not give it to you“, says Georgi Georgiev, former mayor.

There were mass attempts to vote with invalid personal documents.



„One gentleman came with an invalid document until 8.06.2026, the next one with one like a square, broken from the map, right in the middle, and he was invalid. One was very unhappy, I don't know who he was supposed to vote for and collect votes for," said Hriska Stoeva, a member of the Electoral Commission.

"It's glued, it's glued. I voted with it for the first time," says Mitko Krastev, a voter.

Did they let you in?

Yes.

There was activity in front of the polling stations as well.

They gave us money to buy them food.

Who gave you?

Are the guys, the advocates, hungry?

How many are there? 60.

There are 30.

Who gave them this money?

What money?

In the money that was there.

There is no money.

They said that you gave it to them to buy them something.

Strandzhanka.

The turnout today is lower than last week, when 55% voted.

The runoff came after none of the candidates managed to get the necessary support to be elected in the partial local elections in the first round on June 14. According to the OIC, the most votes were received then by the independent candidate Zlatina Petrova with 249 votes, followed by Valentin Petrov from the “BSP – United Left“ with 177 votes.