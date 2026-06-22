Tagarev: The arguments for protecting Vagit Alekperov sound alarming

Former Defense Minister Todor Tagarev stated on Nova TV that the arguments for protecting Vagit Alekperov sound alarming and create the impression that Bulgaria allows its foreign policy decisions to be influenced by economic claims.

He recalled similar cases from the past, when in his opinion individual EU countries acted under pressure in favor of Russian interests. According to him, Alekperov no longer holds the leading position in “Lukoil“, which he had years ago, which is why the motives for the special protection of his name raise questions.

Tagarev emphasized that Bulgaria has so far supported all EU sanctions packages against Russia and no real actions to change course have been observed. According to him, however, the public messages of the authorities often differ from the country's behavior in European institutions.

“What we are seeing at the moment is not the protection of the Bulgarian national interest, but the protection of Russian interests“, said the former Minister of Defense.

Valery Todorov rejected comparisons between the Bulgarian position and the behavior of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. According to him, it should not be automatically assumed that any different position of Sofia is the result of Russian pressure.

According to him, Vagit Alekperov continues to have serious influence in the international energy business and his possible inclusion in the sanctions lists could complicate the processes surrounding the future of “Lukoil“ and its assets.

Todorov believes that Bulgaria's position represents an attempt to more independently read the European decisions, without this meaning a rejection of membership in the EU or NATO. "When a step may harm Bulgaria, we have the right to say 'no' or at least request additional discussion," he commented.

One of the most controversial topics in the conversation was the possible inclusion of Russian Patriarch Kirill in the sanctions list.

Tagarev defended such a measure with the argument that the Russian Orthodox Church actively supports the Kremlin's policy and the war in Ukraine. According to him, Patriarch Kirill is not just a spiritual leader, but part of the mechanism for justifying Russian military aggression.

For his part, journalist and former correspondent in Moscow Valery Todorov warned that such a decision could deepen divisions in the Orthodox world and turn the European Union into a country of intra-church conflicts.

He emphasized that regardless of the criticism of Patriarch Kirill, he is a spiritual leader of millions of believers and such decisions should be viewed with increased caution.

According to Tagarev, these are more about political signals than a real change in the country's course. He noted that Bulgaria continues to support the main decisions of the EU and NATO.

However, Todorov sees in these actions an attempt at greater independence in foreign policy and the protection of national interests where they may be affected by common European decisions.