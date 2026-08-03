BNB puts into circulation a silver collector coin "Preobrazhenski Monastery"

As of today, August 3, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is putting into circulation a silver collector coin on the theme of “Preobrazhenski Monastery“ with a nominal value of 10 euros, issue 2026, from the series “Bulgarian Churches and Monasteries“.

The price of the coin upon release into circulation is 132 euros (258.17 leva).

The coin will be sold by the BNB at four cash desks in the central building of the BNB in Sofia, “Knyaz Alexander I“ Sq. No. 1 and at four cash desks in the BNB Cash Center in Sofia, 10 „Mihail Tenev“ Str.

Each client will be able to purchase only 1 coin from the BNB cash desks, regardless of whether they purchase in their own name and for their own account or in the name and for the account of another person.

To purchase the silver coin on behalf of and for the account of another person, it is necessary to present an explicit notarized power of attorney for its purchase. If a client, in his capacity as an individual, purchases a coin from the BNB cash desks, he is not entitled to purchase another coin as a representative of a legal entity, and this restriction also applies to the reverse case. Coins are not sold to persons under the age of 18.

By the end of the business day on August 3, 2026, the new coin will be provided by the BNB to „Investbank“ AD, „First Investment Bank“ AD, „Texim Bank“ AD, „Tokuda Bank“ AD, „Municipal Bank“ AD and „Central Cooperative Bank“ AD for sale in their offices and branches, as well as at „Mint House“ EAD.

The specified banks will sell the coin in offices and branches from the following list.