The Minister of Regional Development Ivan Shishkov will inspect today the readiness for repair of the Burgas - Dyulin Pass road

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov will be on a working visit to the Burgas region today, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works announced.

From 11:00 the Minister will inspect the readiness for the start of the major repair of road III-906 in the section from Burgas to Dyulin Pass. The inspection location is on road III-906 Laka – Kableshkovo – Orizare – Gyulovtsa – Dyulino, in the center of Kableshkovo (near the traffic light).

From 1:30 p.m. in the building of the Regional Administration in Burgas, Shishkov will hold a working meeting with the mayors of the municipalities in the region.

After the meeting, around 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., the Minister will give a briefing for media representatives.