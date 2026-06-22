Ivelin Mihaylov announced the end of "Historical Park"

Ivelin Mihaylov, the leader of the "Velichye" party and creator of "Historical Park", officially announced the end of his large-scale project. The decision was announced via a Facebook post, where Mihaylov admitted that the idea did not receive the expected support.

„Historical Park“ was a central element in the construction of the political formation "Velichye". Mihaylov took full responsibility for what happened with the project, stating that it was his personal decision.

In his Facebook post, Ivelin Mihaylov said:

Years ago, I believed that Bulgarians needed something to unite them and give them a reason to be proud of their race. Now I know that a very small part of them really need this. I will not make efforts in a direction that is not desired. I take full responsibility for what happened and for the end of the “Historical Park“ project.

Mihaylov did not specify specific reasons for the lack of support, but emphasized that the decision is final.