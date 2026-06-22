Tsoncho Ganev on the new debt: It is being taken out to secure the next billions for the right companies and the right people

Radev's government keeps repeating that it is taking out a new loan, supposedly to "save" the projects under the PVU (Recovery and Sustainability Plan), but the truth is completely different. This was written on social networks by the MP from "Vazrazhdane" Tsoncho Ganev, quoted by "Focus".

We recall that the National Assembly finally approved the assumption of new state debt of up to 3.8 billion euros. The change is set out through texts in the so-called extension law on the state budget. The decision allows for the issuance of new debt on international capital markets, as well as the assumption of short-term government debt within the same limit, which must be repaid by the end of the current budget year.

According to the reasons of the Council of Ministers, the increase in the debt ceiling is necessary to provide resources for pre-financing payments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

At the same time, the European Commission approved nearly 1 billion euros for the fourth payment under the SGP, as well as gave the green light for an additional 150 million euros for the fifth payment for Bulgaria.

However, Tsoncho Ganev expresses doubts about the real purpose of the funds from the new debt and outlines a different scenario:

Let's see what the battle is actually about:

The total amount of funds that we should receive under the SGP is 12 billion. leva.

Of these 12 billion, a full 8 billion leva - two thirds of all funds - are earmarked for renovation, fins, solar panels and batteries.

And the companies that will absorb these 8 billion are all well-known - connected to Borisov, Peevski and Prokopiev.

Separately, there is 365.5 million leva for the Sofia metro, but the scheme there is not as appetizing as for fiber optic, solar panels and batteries.

The funds under the Water and Sewerage Development Plan were dropped. Instead, we received 992 million leva for new train sets.

And here comes the "interesting" - these trains will be provided to two private companies, supposedly to compete with BDZ.

Needless to say, both companies are directly related to GERB.

The MP from "Vazrazhdane" claims that the state has taken out new debt not for income, hospitals, pensions and citizens, but to provide funds for the "right" companies and "right" people.

"The bill, as always, will be paid by all of us," he concluded.