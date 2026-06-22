Bulgaria is the first in the EU in fuel price increases in May

The prices of fuel and lubricants for personal vehicles in the European Union increased by 20.7 percent in May compared to the same month in 2025, according to the latest Eurostat data, published today on the website of the statistical agency.

In March, fuel and lubricant prices in the EU increased by 12.9 percent on an annual basis, and in April - by 20.8 percent.

In May, an increase in the price of fuel and lubricants for personal vehicles was reported in all Member States, with the largest increase in their price in Bulgaria with 33.9 percent, Luxembourg by 32.2 percent, Lithuania by 30.8 percent and Romania by 30.4 percent. The smallest increase was in Hungary by by 3.5 percent, and in the other EU countries the growth varies between 12.7 percent in Poland and 29.2 percent in France.

The prices of fuels and lubricants in our country accelerated in May, after a growth of 27.8 percent was reported in April and 6 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, compared to April, last month the increase in the price of fuels and lubricants was 1.1 percent after a growth of 14.7 percent in the previous month and of 12.7 percent in March.

Examining the prices of diesel and gasoline separately, Eurostat reports that in May diesel in the EU increased in price at an annual rate of 29 percent, and gasoline - by 16.2 percent. In April, diesel prices rose by 33.7 percent, while gasoline prices rose by 13.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, however, diesel prices fell by 5.8 percent, while gasoline prices rose by 0.8 percent compared to April this year.

In April, compared to March, the price of diesel rose by 7.9 percent, while gasoline prices rose by 2.4 percent.

In May, compared to April, diesel prices in the EU increased only in Romania - by 1.6 percent, while they decreased in the other EU countries. The largest decreases were registered in Germany - by 11.9 percent, Greece - by 8.5 percent, Estonia - by 8.4 percent and Ireland - by by 8.1 percent, while the lowest decreases were recorded in Bulgaria - by 0.7 percent, Hungary by 0.9 percent and Cyprus - by 1.5 percent.

For gasoline, 23 EU countries registered price increases in May compared to the previous month - from 6.9 percent in Italy to 0.1 percent in Croatia and Hungary. On the other hand, prices in Germany, Ireland and Sweden decreased in May compared to the previous month - by 5.6, 2 and 0.7 percent, respectively.