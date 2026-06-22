Delyan Dobrev has filed a request to terminate his powers as a MP in the 52nd National Assembly, the GERB press center reported, quoted by Nova TV. The document was submitted to the parliament's registry today. The topic is expected to be considered and voted on by the MPs in plenary this week.
We recall that Dobrev announced his withdrawal from the GERB-SDF parliamentary group on Saturday at a meeting with the party's youth structure in Rakovski.
It's official: Delyan Dobrev has filed a request to leave parliament
The document is expected to be considered and voted on by the MPs in plenary this week
Jun 22, 2026 15:25 46
Delyan Dobrev has filed a request to terminate his powers as a MP in the 52nd National Assembly, the GERB press center reported, quoted by Nova TV. The document was submitted to the parliament's registry today. The topic is expected to be considered and voted on by the MPs in plenary this week.