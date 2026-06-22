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It's official: Delyan Dobrev has filed a request to leave parliament

It's official: Delyan Dobrev has filed a request to leave parliament

The document is expected to be considered and voted on by the MPs in plenary this week

Jun 22, 2026 15:25 46

It's official: Delyan Dobrev has filed a request to leave parliament - 1
Ani Efremova Ani Efremova Author at Fakti.bg

Delyan Dobrev has filed a request to terminate his powers as a MP in the 52nd National Assembly, the GERB press center reported, quoted by Nova TV. The document was submitted to the parliament's registry today. The topic is expected to be considered and voted on by the MPs in plenary this week.
We recall that Dobrev announced his withdrawal from the GERB-SDF parliamentary group on Saturday at a meeting with the party's youth structure in Rakovski.


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