Minister Shishkov appointed arch. Delyana Panayotova as head of DNSK

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov appointed arch. Delyana Panayotova as head of the Directorate for National Construction Control, the press center of the MRDPW reports.

Arch. Panayotova graduated from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy in 2003. She has over 20 years of experience in the field of investment design in construction. She has significant experience in administration.

She worked in the Department of “Architecture and Urban Planning“ at the Sofia Municipality. She was the chief architect in the municipality of Haskovo. She held the position of head of the Haskovo Directorate of National Construction Control and deputy head of the DNSK. In the period August 2022 - April 2024, she was the head of the Directorate for National Construction Control.