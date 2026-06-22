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Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski: Oleg Nevzorov is being questioned by the police in Varna, he has not been detained

Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski: Oleg Nevzorov is being questioned by the police in Varna, he has not been detained

Nevzorov entered Bulgaria on June 16, the police had information about this from partner services from neighboring countries. Nevzorov appeared at the police with the readiness to cooperate in the initiated pre-trial proceedings, accompanied by a lawyer, Pirovski also said.

Jun 22, 2026 17:11 42

Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski: Oleg Nevzorov is being questioned by the police in Varna, he has not been detained - 1
Ani Efremova Ani Efremova Author at Fakti.bg

Oleg Nevzorov is being questioned by the police in Varna, he has not been detained, Senior Commissioner Tsvetan Pirovski, director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Varna, told a briefing, BTA reports. Procedural and investigative actions are currently underway - interrogations, with the owner of the Ukrainian corporation KUB - Oleg Nevzorov, Pirovski indicated.

According to him, Nevzorov entered Bulgaria on June 16, the police had information about this from partner services from neighboring countries. Nevzorov has appeared at the police station ready to cooperate with the initiated pre-trial proceedings, accompanied by a lawyer, Pirovski also said. He indicated that most likely by the end of the day the main procedural and investigative actions in the case will be completed.


Bulgaria