Shishkov on the Malyovitsa lift: There are still people in this country who have not understood that the law is for everyone

Ivan Shishkov commented on the Malyovitsa lift case with the words that “there are obviously still people in this country who have not understood that the law is for everyone“.

“The problem is how the approved project meets the norm, namely increasing the volume of steps. But what the investor has done now is not only that he has not complied with the canceled project, but is currently building brand new steps“, the regional minister also said, quoted by bTV.

According to him, the legislation does not allow the construction of new pedestals.

“And it turns out at one point that this investor allows himself to break the law, albeit with a noble goal, because the goal is noble – to replace one ski lift with a four-seater lift“, he also said.

Shishkov was categorical that the approach taken by the investor is illegal and not the right way to implement such a project.

According to the regional minister, an old ski lift has been removed in the Malyovitsa region and a new 4-seater lift is being built, despite a ban by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. Shishkov claims that the construction is illegal because the construction permit, which was attempted to be issued at the end of the caretaker government of “Gyurov“, did not meet the legal requirements. According to him, the owner is businessman Hristo Kovachki.