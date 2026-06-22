Head-on collision between two cars on the road between Svishtov and the village of Vardim

A head-on collision between two cars temporarily closed the road between Svishtov and the village of Vardim. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m., the Ministry of Interior announced. One of the drivers was injured in the accident and was transported for examination and treatment to the hospital in Svishtov, bTV reported.

The other driver was tested for alcohol use, and the result was negative. He is about to be tested for drug use.

The scene is being inspected by the investigating authorities. The causes of the accident are still being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Traffic in the area is temporarily restricted, and cars are being redirected along a bypass route.