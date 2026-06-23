Hot Political Tuesday: Ivan Shishkov Reveals About "Hemus, Tripartite Meeting Extraordinary

Today marks dynamic developments on key topics in state governance, regional policy and the social sector in Bulgaria.

State institutions, unions and employers are gathering to resolve important changes in legislation, while serious revelations are expected in the executive branch for major road projects in the country.

Inspections on Highways - Regional Minister Presents Data on Violations

The focus of political attention today is the construction of key road infrastructure in our country. Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov is expected to present official data on violations found during the construction of the "Hemus" highway and other major infrastructure projects in the country. The topic remains highly politicized and is expected to provoke serious comments from parliamentary forces.

Social reforms: The trilateral meets for changes to the Labor Code

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) will hold a meeting at which the government, business and unions will submit packages of legislative changes for discussion. The agenda includes draft amendments to the Labor Code; the Social Security Code and the Health Insurance Law.

The discussions are expected to determine the framework of social stability in the coming months and outline the positions of the ruling party in relation to the demands of trade union organizations.

Institutions and personnel changes

The process of stabilizing and restructuring state regulators and control bodies continues. After yesterday, arch. Delyana Panayotova was officially appointed as the new head of the Directorate for National Construction Control (DNSK), its first comments are expected today regarding the priorities for tightening construction supervision and inspections on the Black Sea coast and major resorts.

Civil society and children's rights

In parallel with the state events, the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee (BHC) will present a critical report containing data on serious violations of children's rights in the “Hristo Botev“ boarding school in the village of Varnentsi. The organization will focus on the inaction of the competent authorities, which is expected to trigger urgent inspections by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy.