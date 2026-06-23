Kiselova: The position of the PB - "we have enough to push through whatever we want", may play a bad joke on them

Oleg Nevzorov surprisingly appeared in Varna - first at a meeting with people with properties in "Baba Alino", then for questioning at the police.

If we rewind the tape and see how this legal-state-municipal-private dispute grew and more and more institutions became involved in it, several questions can be asked - whether after the order for his eviction was canceled, there was a search, whether by the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the prosecutor's office for criminal liability. There are also other questions that raise doubts - how the deals were confessed. Today, the owner of commercial companies was quite confident, which means that some of the transactions are legal in his opinion. This was commented by the former Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

She pointed out that three notaries confessed to the transactions. In her opinion, it is right for them to be checked by the Minister of Justice.

The Image of the Conquered State

Everyone in their place has not done their job, Kiselova is convinced.

"After we go through an architect, cadastre, notary, district mayor, mayor of Varna Municipality, RIEW, MRDPW, regional governor, the bank that reviewed the documents in order to grant the loan. Did only certificates of tolerance go through the notary, and if so - will their behavior be examined, the Minister of Justice should inquire", urged Natalia Kiselova.

Demolition of the buildings

On the air of Bulgaria ON AIR, she emphasized that 10 institutions are involved in the case, and the only ones who are looking for something to legalize it are the owners who have already moved in or who are about to move in because they have paid.

"There are cut down forests and we are talking about homes that are not primary and cannot be claimed as the only home. A court vacation is coming, the earliest court hearing at the Varna Administrative Court will probably be in the fall. We are spinning in a vicious circle in which everyone says "it wasn't me, it was you" and we come to the conclusion that these tolerance certificates may turn out to be valid, because in the time it is appealed, they may become legal properties", predicted the former Speaker of the National Assembly.

She described Bulgaria as a wonderland, where nothing can surprise her.

The letter from SANS to Kiselova

The information about the order for the extradition of Oleg Nevzorov is still somewhere in the registry of the National Assembly.

"The document should be found, the Speaker should be acquainted with it and access should be ordered - whether to the deputies, or to members of the Commission for Control over the Services. Let's see how the extradition order was reached and then why it was canceled", is the opinion of Natalia Kiselova.

She was categorical on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR that Denyo Denev should be heard in the Commission for Control over the Services.

Reform in the Judiciary

The Law on the Judiciary is due to be voted on finally this Thursday.

"Within this procedure, we should not look only at what is visible at first glance - how many votes there are, we should look at it more broadly. When the time comes to elect specific individuals as members of the SJC from the National Assembly - the inspector general, inspectors in the inspectorate at the SJC.

The PG of the PB will not have enough votes. The votes of PP and DB are more desirable in a public context than those of GERB-SDF or MRF", said the constitutional law specialist.

She recalled that when someone allows GERB and MRF to vote with him, he receives a refusal from PP and DB to participate in the constitution of the council and the inspectorate.

"The position of PB - "we have enough to push through whatever we want", is arrogant behavior that can play a bad joke on them. All citizens have an interest and expectations for improving the situation. We expect not only changes in the personnel composition, but also for the pre-election promise to come true - dismantling the Borisov-Peevski model in the judiciary," said Natalia Kiselova.