Michaela Dotsova to open the 13th plenary session of the South East European Cooperation Process

The Speaker of the National Assembly and President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP PA) Michaela Dotsova will open the 13th plenary session of the organization in Sofia, the parliament's press center announced, BTA reports.

The main topic of the session is "Interparliamentary Dialogue, Strengthening Good Neighborliness and the European Perspective of the Region". It is planned to adopt the reports and resolutions of the three general committees of the assembly and a final declaration.

In 2026, the 30th anniversary of the adoption in 1996 of the Sofia Declaration on Good-Neighborly Relations, Stability, Security and Cooperation in the Balkans and the establishment of the SEECP will be celebrated.

The plenary session in Sofia also concludes the Bulgarian chairmanship of the SEECP PA. Our country leads the parliamentary dimension of the process from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mihaela Dotsova, will hand over the chairmanship of the organization for the next year to the Parliament of Romania.