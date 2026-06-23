Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova explained the "bare shoulder" during the meeting with Hakan Fidan: She is not worried about the remarks

Bulgaria does not veto the new package of sanctions against Russia, but participates in a normal discussion process together with the other member states of the European Union. This was stated by Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova to bTV. She commented on the topics of sanctions against Moscow, military aid to Ukraine, relations with North Macedonia and the prospect of abolishing visas for the US.

In her words, “Bulgaria is not vetoing the sanctions at the moment“, since “the entire package is the subject of talks and discussions between the member states“.

“It is not about blocking something. We could talk about blocking it if there is absolute agreement among everyone and we are the only ones left. In fact, we are not alone in our reservations about Patriarch Kirill“, the minister said.

She emphasized that our country's reservations are guided by pragmatic considerations.

„We support sanctions that have a direct economic effect on Russia and would lead to a situation in which it would start peace negotiations. We also support sanctions that have a much greater effect on Russia than on other member states“, Petrova said.

At the same time, Bulgaria opposes measures that, according to the assessments of the competent institutions, would seriously affect its own economy.

„That is why there are reservations about sanctions that would harm our economy rather than Russia's economy“, she pointed out.

For „Lukoil“ and energy

On the topic of possible restrictions against “Lukoil“, the Foreign Minister stated that each proposal is evaluated by the relevant institutions.

“Each sanction package and the measures that are proposed are evaluated by all competent institutions in Bulgaria. Their opinions are taken into account when the country builds its national position“, she said.

According to her, the analyses show a possible negative effect on the Bulgarian economy and energy stability.

„The Bulgarian army does not have the capacity to donate more“

Regarding military aid to Ukraine, the minister explained that the decision not to provide additional weapons from the army's warehouses is based on an expert assessment.

„Obviously, the Ministry of Defense has made such an assessment and has assessed that, as a result of the number of military and military-technical assistance packages, the Bulgarian army currently does not have the capacity to provide anything additional in the form of a donation“, Petrova said.

She specified that this does not mean a refusal of support for Ukraine.

„Bulgaria has a position in which it clearly states what is the national interest and what are the national opportunities and capabilities, but at the same time it is looking for an opportunity to reach a European consensus where possible“, added Petrova.

Possible cooperation in the production of drones

After the meetings with the Ukrainian side, the possibility of joint projects in the field of unmanned technologies was also discussed.

“This was presented as an opportunity by the Ukrainian side. There are to be discussions at a technical level. At first glance, it seems that this is a good opportunity where companies from the private and public sectors can develop technology transfer and their capacity“, said the minister.

On North Macedonia: “Hate speech is becoming a trend“

Regarding relations with Skopje, Velislava Petrova stated that Bulgaria consistently condemns manifestations of hatred.

“It is particularly worrying that these are no longer isolated cases, but a recurring trend“, she said.

The minister stressed that the Bulgarian position has received support from European partners:

“Our position was recognized as European. This is a great success for Bulgaria. Our European partners recognize that these are not bilateral issues, but European values – non-admission of hate speech and protection of human rights.“

Visas for the USA: “We put Bulgarian interests at the forefront“

On the topic of visa-free travel to the United States, the Foreign Minister stated that Bulgaria has fulfilled almost all technical criteria.

“We have fulfilled our criteria to a very large extent. In the technical part, only the percentage of refusals remains“, said Petrova.

According to her, raising the issue with American partners is an expression of active foreign policy.

“The new government is demonstrating a foreign policy that does not suffer from an inferiority complex. This is a policy that puts Bulgarian interests at the forefront and does not see anything problematic in this.“

She added that the abolition of visas would facilitate business and contacts between the two countries.

About the contract with „Botaş“

The minister confirmed that talks are underway with the Turkish side on energy cooperation.

„Regarding the contract with „Botaş“ "Expert talks are being held, led by the Ministry of Energy and the relevant companies of both countries, in order to reach a situation in which the terms of this contract can be adapted to the current environment and the current reality," Petrova said.

„Women can freely express themselves“

Velislava Petrova also commented on the public reactions to her choice of clothing during official meetings:

„I am glad that I live in a country where women can freely choose their clothing. Like any female politician, I can safely express myself through my clothing too.“

According to her, the public debate should focus on the content of the conversations held, not on appearance.

“I would like the focus to be on what is said at the meetings, not on who is dressed how,“ said the foreign minister.