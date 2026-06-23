Rumyana Bachvarova: After the dynamics in the work of the caretaker cabinet, that of the current government seems quite delayed

After the dynamics in the work of the caretaker cabinet, the work of the current government seems quite delayed. Obviously, decisions are being considered and it is being relied on that the perspective is very long for this cabinet. This was said in the program “Your Day” on Nova News by Rumyana Bachvarova, former head of the “Gyurov” cabinet and former deputy prime minister. The delay is visible both in parliament and in the decisions that are made – they are separate measures, but they are not comprehensive policies, for example, income policy, there is no budget yet, Bachvarova emphasized.

“The caretaker government left a 400-page material, which includes all the problems it had worked on, with a reference to what stage they are at, what the next possible steps are, what the risks are. This is a good legacy that we left to the new government”, Bachvarova was categorical.

According to her, this cabinet did not come with a clear program and although the messages addressed to the voters were liked, in the context of governance it is not very effective.

Bachvarova also said that as far as political intrigue is concerned, the presidential elections in the fall are the focus at the moment. “These elections are very important, they are not formal, because with such a concentration of power and responsibility in a political force that is yet to be constituted and will be structurally built, it is important to have a head of state who is objective, knows all the possibilities of one or another solution and works for the unity of the nation and political life”, said the former deputy prime minister.

Regarding the possibility of Andrey Gyurov running for president, she commented that he has proven that he can impose an alternative and dynamic style of governance, based on expertise, objectivity and free from political influences. “In this sense, he has proven that he can be a leader, but it is a matter of his personal decision whether he will take this path”, said Bachvarova.

According to her, in the presidential elections it is important for the voters, not the parties, to unite behind one candidacy. When it comes to a head of state, one must seek ideas and concepts that can be shared by the widest possible circle, the former deputy prime minister also emphasized.