Lawyer Tomov: Victims of the "Baba Alino" scheme paid up to 50% of the value of the properties without preliminary contracts

More and more victims of the scheme with the complex near "Baba Alino" are seeking legal assistance after it became clear that a large number of them had transferred significant amounts against the so-called "reservation agreements", without having preliminary contracts or notarial deeds. He stated this on the air of "Your Day" on Nova News lawyer Mihail Tomov from the Varna Bar Association, who is consulting some of the affected parties.

“We have no transfer transactions from all the documents that I have reviewed. There are no preliminary contracts. There are some reservation agreements. This is some kind of abstract construction“, he pointed out.

According to him, the clients were not presented with building permits or other documents certifying the legality of the sites. “We were not shown any building permits, no other documents suggesting the suitability of the construction“, said Tomov.

He added that some of the properties still appear in the cadastre as forest territories. “Most of them are even in the cadastre as forest“, the lawyer explained.

Tomov also revealed that many of the buyers have paid about 50% of the agreed amounts, and the promises to them were different. “Clients report various promises that were made. The only thing that is clear is the payment agreement - they are in tables with very precise payment dates, but there is no information about when everything will be completed and when a notarial deed will be signed“, he stressed.

According to the lawyer, legal action has already been taken and precautionary measures have been imposed by both the court and the National Revenue Agency on the company that received the funds. Whether the victims will be able to get their money back, however, remains unclear. “Unfortunately, I cannot make such a prediction. We will have to wait for the court's decisions“, Tomov said.