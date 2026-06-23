Yordan Tsonev announced: I am leaving politics

Yordan Tsonev announced to NOVA that he is retiring from politics after nearly four decades of public and party activity. According to him, he himself asked to be dismissed from all posts. His decision comes a week after the changes in the leadership of the MRF, including his dismissal from the post of deputy chairman of the party and from his membership in the Central Operational Bureau.

Tsonev failed to enter the 52nd National Assembly, despite being the leader of the lists in Varna and Veliko Tarnovo. He was a member of parliament in 12 parliaments.