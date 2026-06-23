Varna is once again in the spotlight after the Regional and District Prosecutor's Offices announced that they are working on a total of six pre-trial proceedings related to construction in the Baba Alino area. The topic of illegal construction and document abuse is becoming a leading one for the region, and institutions are stepping up control and investigations, BTA reported.

Fake certificates and illegal logging – What did the prosecutor's office reveal?

According to the administrative head of the Varna District Prosecutor's Office, Nevena Ilieva, five of the investigations are related to the issuance of false building tolerance certificates.

Some of these documents were presented as having been prepared by the chief architect of the “Primorski“ district, without this being true.

In addition, illegal felling of trees was found in several plots of land where buildings have already been erected – another alarming signal for violations in the construction sector.

New case: Illegal drilling on private property

In recent days, a new pre-trial proceeding has been added to the list of investigations – this time for illegally conducted drilling in one of the properties in Baba Alino.

The prosecutor's office does not hide that the cases are complex and require a thorough investigation.

Large-scale operation: Seizure of documents from offices related to „KUB“

At the end of May, searches were carried out in the offices of „KUB“ Corporation, from which all available documents were seized.

The huge volume of evidence is currently being analyzed by the investigative authorities, who are looking for links between the seized materials and the ongoing pre-trial proceedings.

The goal is to determine whether there are documents among them that can shed light on the schemes for illegal construction and abuses.

District Prosecutor's Office: Investigation into a crime in office

The Spokesperson of the District Prosecutor's Office in Varna, Radoslav Lazarov, announced that a pre-trial proceeding for a crime in office is underway.

The investigation is led by a specialized team of prosecutors and investigators, who are actively taking steps to clarify the facts.

As part of the case, Oleg Nevzorov, who is among the key witnesses, was also questioned before a judge.

No arrests – investigations continue

At the moment, according to prosecutors, not enough evidence has been collected to impose a preventive measure against Oleg Nevzorov or other individuals related to the investigations.

Nevzorov himself told the media that he had not left the country and did not feel guilty.

Varna is under scrutiny for construction abuses

The Baba Alino case is yet another proof that the institutions in Varna are determined to fight illegal construction and abuses in the sector.

The investigations continue, and public attention remains focused on the actions of the prosecutor's office and possible subsequent arrests.