A scheme for providing fake driver's licenses from Greece has been operating in Kyustendil and the region for years, BNT reported.

The price is 3-4 thousand euros. The documents appear to be regular, but upon inspection by law enforcement agencies it turns out that they were not issued by the Greek authorities. A person well acquainted with the scheme speaks to public television in the Roma neighborhood "Iztok". With just one phone call, anyone can obtain a fake driver's license for the corresponding amount. The channel operates continuously, through a person in Greece. No driving, no leaflets, no exams - you pay and wait for the document to arrive.

Clients most often do not have the necessary diploma to take a driving course in Bulgaria. "About a dozen of my friends, at least I know them, have fake Greek licenses. It's more difficult in Bulgaria than in Greece. We're talking about fake, not original. I don't need to be a regular driver and stuff like that", the source of BNT points out. A person doesn't even have to have sat behind the wheel.

"It's absolutely risky and categorically sooner or later such a person, who doesn't know the rules and hasn't practiced, will cause an accident and most likely there will be injured people. In order to combat this problem, the police services must be proactive and not allow these people to get behind the wheel," commented Vladimir Todorov from the Bulgarian Association of Accident Victims.

Since the beginning of the year, six drivers with fake driver's licenses have been identified in the Kyustendil region, with five of the documents being presented as Greek. Four of the fake documents were discovered by chance during a roadside check, and one was an attempt by the driver to exchange his fake foreign license for a Bulgarian one. In 2026, 13 people were convicted in the district with fake licenses. Some were given suspended sentences, while others were sentenced to probation.

"These are documents that have been given the appearance of being issued by Greece. Through the tablet device, the police officer can check in the respective country whether such a driver's license has been issued. In these cases, there is none", notes Chief Inspector Kaloyan Draganov, Head of the "Traffic Police" Sector at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Kyustendil.