Ninova: Again, the people with the lowest incomes will pay for the robbery and the crisis

The government is freezing the minimum wage at 620 euros for 3 years - until 2028. About 500,000 people in Bulgaria will suffer from this. Again, the people with the lowest incomes will pay for the robbery and the crisis. Extremely unfair. This was written on Facebook by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.

Her statement comes after it became clear that the government is freezing the minimum wage at 620 euros for 3 years earlier today.

According to her, this is how the gray economy and the "under the table" supplement in an envelope are stimulated in an envelope.

"And this also means fewer social security contributions to the budget. The fight against the oligarchs has been totally forgotten by Progressive Bulgaria. The poor, mothers, workers, the middle class and pensioners are in the crosshairs. This is the most antisocial government," Ninova points out.