Nikolay Denkov: Bulgaria is not poor, but it is very stolen. We do not hear how the current government intends to reduce theft

We do not feel helpless. Politics is the art of the possible. What is possible, we do today, said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV, the chairman of the PG of "Continuing the change" Nikolay Denkov in response to a question about the party's actions in the conditions of the full majority in the parliament of "Progressive Bulgaria".

We are used to a difficult environment – in both governments that we had, we did not have a stable majority. We make proposals and critical comments. We always argue with arguments, not with personal attacks. We are looking for support and hope that when our proposal is good, it will be used, as is the case with our proposals regarding maternity leave and raising the VAT threshold, Denkov added.

Commenting on the words of GERB MP Vladislav Goranov that Boyko Borisov's party is ready to support "Progressive Bulgaria" for the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council "without any pretensions", the chairman of the PG of "Continuing the Change" pointed out: "If "Progressive Bulgaria" wants to appoint the Supreme Judicial Council with GERB and DPS, they will do it - they have a majority. I don't believe anything that Borisov says, and I don't know who believes him. I don't think that Prime Minister Radev believes such a statement about such unqualified support from GERB. Another issue is that GERB and DPS are in a difficult situation and will try to regroup. The situation is completely different with us – we have clear principles and will insist that people with clear professional qualifications be elected to the Supreme Judicial Council".

It strikes me that in the entire discussion, one sentence has disappeared, which was used by Prime Minister Radev in the election campaign and which was said by us years before - that Bulgaria is not poor, but is very stolen from. We do not hear how the current government intends to reduce theft, excluding the meaningful platform for public procurement control SIGMA. It is good, but it is extremely insufficient. Because words are one thing, but in the end we will judge the cabinet on the cases. Along with complaining about the inheritance, it is high time they said what they will do – what they managed to do, not what they have found, because that will not help anything at the moment, Nikolay Denkov emphasized.

In the budgets of Assen Vassilev, debts were never taken on in the amounts that they were in 2025 and now. In 2025, in the budget of Temenuzhka Petkova, three times more debt was taken on than during the time of Assen Vassilev. Now 3.8 billion euros are being taken. And even more importantly, during the time of Assen Vassilev, it was precisely justified why the debt was of such a size. While now we see no reasons why a debt of such a size is being taken on. And on the day after the debt was voted on, it became clear that we would receive 1 billion euros under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. I do not believe that the government did not know about this. This is a lot of money - to take it without having an estimate of what it will be used for is not right. All requests for transparency have crashed both in terms of the debt and during the budget discussions. For example, at the moment no one knows how much the minimum wage will be, and at the same time it is said that there will be a budget by June 30. There is no way that all this will seem meaningful. All this means that there is chaos and someone needs to sort it out, Denkov commented.

In response to a question about the statement by DSB leader Atanas Atanasov that former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will be nominated as a presidential candidate by an initiative committee, the chairman of the PG of "Continuing Change" noted: "We are waiting for the candidacy to be announced. This is a good candidate for president, but he must first be announced as a candidate. We have a signed agreement with both the Forum for Democratic Action and "Democratic Bulgaria" that we will come out together and I do not think that Atanasov's statement helps this process, which we have all agreed on. Let's see what the candidacy will be.

He categorically denied the possibility of "We Continue the Change" negotiating with GERB for a unified right-wing candidacy for president.

We will not sit down with Borisov and Peevski for talks on any topic. We do not trust them, we have no trust in them. They can say whatever they want and do the opposite. We have been through enough lies from their side and we know the consequences of this to waste our time talking with Borisov and Peevski, said Nikolay Denkov.