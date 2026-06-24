The government is to discuss a new amount of the social old-age pension at its regular meeting at 10:00, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced.

The government will consider a draft SAFE Loan Agreement between the European Union, represented by the European Commission, and Bulgaria and a draft Operational Arrangements between the European Commission and Bulgaria under the instrument “Measures for the Security of Europe“ (SAFE), BTA specified.

The ministers will discuss a General Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities of the International Criminal Police Organization - Interpol.

The Cabinet is expected to declare April 17 a professional holiday for certified public accountants and registered auditors.

Also on the agenda is a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova to strengthen cooperation in the field of internal affairs.

The Cabinet will discuss the Strategic Plan for the Development of Agriculture and Rural Areas for the 2023-2027 programming period, co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund and the state budget.