Minimum wage in 2026: New rules and expectations

With the presentation of the state budget for 2026 approaching, public attention is focused on one of the most important topics - the determination of the minimum wage.

The government, led by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, is preparing significant changes that will come into effect as early as August 1.

The new mechanism for calculating the minimum wage promises transparency and fairness, categorically rejecting the possibility of freezing the levels.

What will change for civil servants?

In addition to the minimum wage, the cost of wages in the public sector is also on the agenda. It is expected that there will be adjustments here as well, to reflect the new economic realities and ensure a more efficient allocation of budget funds.

It is possible that public administration employees will take greater responsibility for their own insurance contributions - an idea that is already being discussed at the highest level.

Tripartite dialogue - key to reforms

Yesterday, the social partners - representatives of the government, employers and unions - gathered at a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

Four draft laws affecting the labor, insurance and health rights of workers were put on the table. The main goal of these changes is to reduce the budget deficit and ensure the sustainability of the social system.

What does this mean for workers in Bulgaria?

The planned reforms will directly affect millions of Bulgarians. The new model for determining the minimum wage will take into account economic indicators and labor market needs, striving to ensure a better standard of living for the lowest-income groups.

At the same time, the change in the social security burden for civil servants may lead to greater financial discipline and transparency.

Expectations and challenges Budget 2026 is emerging as key for the future of labor relations and social policy in Bulgaria.

All eyes are on the upcoming decisions that will determine not only the amount of the minimum wage, but also the overall direction of the country's economic development.