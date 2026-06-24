Police patrol runs over dog, video of scandal after incident goes viral on social media

A police patrol ran over a dog in the center of Samokov. This is what bTV viewers who witnessed the incident say.

A recording uploaded to social media also shows the dialogue between them and the law enforcement agencies.

The case has a happy ending. The dog is now fine, the abrasions have healed. There are drainages, the clinic said that they will disappear in a few days. People gathered in the center of Samokov this morning in support of Vulkancho - one of the city's mascots.

"I came a few minutes after the incident. I saw the police, who were behaving very arrogantly with perhaps the 15 people who were at the scene of the incident at the time. The police car leaves the parking lot. The dog was not under the car, but a few meters in front of it. They walk away, pass the dog, then turn back, pass it again and leave. The people who witnessed it start shouting at them and then they stop at the stop sign. They get out and start behaving arrogantly," says Elena, a witness.

People find the dog by the drops of blood that it left behind as a trail. They searched for it almost all night. They posted a post that the dog was wanted and the next day it appeared on its own. After being taken to the vet, it turns out that there is nothing serious.

Balkancho is looking for a home and a family.

"They certainly didn't want to run him over, but the subsequent behavior of the police officers was not adequate", said a witness to what happened - they showed that they did not value the life of the animal.

"Their behavior was brutal. Samokov Municipality is one of the blackest spots for violence in Bulgaria,", he also said.

We asked the Samokov police for comment, where they replied that an investigation is currently underway.